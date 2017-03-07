Fresno Grand Opera on shaky ground as money woes, legal issues mount

Fresno Grand Opera’s board of directors was struggling Tuesday to keep the financially strapped company alive, but many signs point to the embattled organization’s demise.
“At this moment we’re considering the dissolution of the company,” said board president Richard Jennings. “But we’re trying to continue with scheduled programs. The discussion is what’s best for the company and the community. Within a couple of days, we’ll be able to give you much more information.”
Recent developments:
▪ On Monday, the board was struggling with a cash-flow crisis. The company still owes 22 union-represented musicians $17,000 for the Jan. 27 and 28 performances of “Our Town.” The union is filing charges with the state labor commissioner.
▪ Also on Monday, the board severed its contract with Ryan Murray, Fresno Grand Opera’s music director and “Our Town” conductor. “Obviously I was very frustrated to learn that the musicians have not been compensated for their work on ‘Our Town,’ ” Murray said. “I have also not been compensated for the production.” He did not know if any of the principal singers had been paid.
▪ On the legal front, word came Tuesday of a defamation lawsuit filed by former general director Ronald D. Eichman and associate director Thi Nguyen, who left the company in 2014, against Fresno Grand Opera’s most recent general director, Matthew Buckman, and the company’s current board. The lawsuit stems from a series of allegations made by Buckman and the current board against Eichman and Nguyen’s prior leadership of the company. Those allegations, which included financial irregularities, conflicts of interest and improper corporate governance, were made public when Fresno Grand Opera self-reported itself in June to the state attorney general.
▪ “Of Mice and Men,” planned May 6 as a joint production between Fresno Grand Opera and Modesto’s Townsend Opera, appears to be dead. The Modesto company on Tuesday canceled the production. “However, we are moving full speed ahead at Townsend with season planning for next year,” said Murray, who remains artistic director in Modesto.
Even with the turmoil, two events on Fresno Grand Opera’s season lineup will go on as planned, Jennings said: a “Broadway on Van Ness” concert Sunday at First Congregational Church featuring the Fresno Grand Opera chorus and a cabaret performance March 23 at the Painted Table featuring singer Carrie Hennessey.
The church is taking over financial responsibility for the Sunday concert, which is a fundraiser, Jennings said. And the opera’s board of directors found an underwriter willing to foot the cost of the March 23 cabaret.
In recent weeks, Buckman resigned as general director of both Fresno Grand Opera and Townsend Opera. The two companies share productions and an artistic staff but maintain separate boards of directors. A revised organizational structure was announced with separate managing directors in Fresno and Modesto, but the designated Fresno managing director, former Fresno Grand Opera board member Matthew Altamura, never signed a contract.
“At the moment I’m volunteering to help with the dissolution of the organization in a responsible way,” Altamura said.
Fresno Grand Opera was founded in 1998 by Edna Garabedian. It’s been through several incarnations of leadership and programming philosophies, from handsomely mounted traditional local productions to high-profile concerts featuring such stars as Andrea Bocelli, Renée Fleming and Kristin Chenoweth, and a big-budget foray into musical theater with a “Les Misérables” featuring Broadway performers. Recently, under Buckman’s leadership, it had moved into presenting more contemporary works on a smaller scale. Still, Buckman faced an uphill battle.
When the company released financial documents to the attorney general, its report depicted an organization that has consistently been in debt between $200,000 and $365,000 since the end of the 2009-10 fiscal year. As of June it had a current budget deficit of $250,000 out of an annual budget of $500,000. Buckman said at the time he had not been paid for 15 months.
Jennings noted that money woes can be a vicious circle. “We all know that when you don’t have cash, you lose volunteers, and people become demoralized because you can’t raise enough cash,” he said.
When the public perceives that an organization is failing, it’s hard to battle back, said Don R. Simmons, a Fresno State professor and expert in in philanthropy and community benefit organization governance.
“I’ve seen it in other cities: When the organization faces major difficulties, you just go ahead and put it on the calendar,” Simmons said. “You’re going to see it disappear soon.”
Once public trust is eroded, it can have a ripple effect on other similar organizations, in this case other arts organizations.
“I don’t mourn the loss of an organization that has a pattern of bad board management,” Simmons said. “I wish more organizations would see the writing on the wall sooner and close down, because it’s bad for the whole sector.”
