Gas-line break delays effort to clear Fresno County homeless camp

0:35 Chinatown parade celebrates diversity in Fresno Pause

6:30 Police seek suspects in Harris Ranch Store Burglary

1:50 Kaweah Delta CEO Lindsay Mann readies to retire

1:48 Fresno zoo's baby rhino has a big toy ball, and he knows what to do with it

0:25 Man struck and killed by vehicle in northwest Fresno

1:09 Why didn't Fresno leaders see a red flag about tainted water?

1:38 Her post on NextDoor shed light on northeast Fresno's water problems

1:22 Spectre of tainted water is 'like a nightmare,' resident Mike Conner says

2:10 JePahl White says living in West Fresno created serious health issues for him and his family