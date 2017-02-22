Emergency flood declaration issued by Fresno County over high river levels, weakened levee

A local emergency flooding declaration has been declared by Fresno County officials because of the weakened levee operated by Tranquillity Irrigation District and the continued high water flows into local waterways from reservoir releases.
The declaration, signed by County Administrative Officer Jean Rousseau, allows the county to seek state support for its bills if repairs are significant.
For now, the potential breach of the levee is the greatest concern because of its flooding potential in the nearby town of Tranquillity and cities of Mendota and Firebaugh.
County officials are concerned that the high water flows are stressing the levee system that protects residents and property.
The flooding proclamation says that “local resources are inadequate to cope with effects of (the) emergency and the combined forces of other political subdivisions of the state are required to assist the county to combat the effects of (the) emergency.”
County employees, along with staff from the Tranquillity district, are working to reduce the threatened breach and prepare for evacuations from surrounding communities, if necessary.
Even as the county seeks help for flooding, it continues to have a drought declaration in effect.
“I am going to ask the county administrative officer why we need to continue to have the drought declaration,” said Supervisor Buddy Mendes.
He said the drought declaration may be a procedural necessity to continue receiving money and assistance stemming from drought damages. A tree mortality declaration will remain in place because millions of trees in the Sierra are continuing to die.
Rousseau said the drought declaration involves about 50 residents whose wells went out.
“We will need to look at that (drought declaration) again in the next month and probably pull that back,” he said. “Those wells are still probably dry and we will work with the state to eventually find a more permanent solution.”
Rousseau said flooding problems are being reported in Firebaugh and Mendota and the county is working to aid both cities.
The Fresno County Board of Supervisors is expected to ratify the emergency flooding declaration on Tuesday.
This story will be updated.
