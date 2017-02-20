Man in critical condition after being hit by Amtrak train

A man was in critical condition Monday afternoon after he was hit by an Amtrak train in southeast Fresno.
The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. near East and California avenues. The train was heading southbound when an unidentified man who was headed east went around the crossing arms with his bike and was hit by the train, said Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez. The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center.
Gomez said the train would continue on its way within a few minutes. No other information was immediately available.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments