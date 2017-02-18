Local

February 18, 2017 12:58 PM

Police search for missing at-risk Clovis man

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

Clovis police are asking for help locating a missing man last seen on Wednesday at his home near Shaw and Villa avenues.

Donald Hunter, 83, is 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds. He was last seen by his neighbors around 8 a.m. driving his tan 2004 Jeep Wrangler. The Jeep has a Nebraska football team tire cover on the back and California license plate number 5JBL500 with chrome bumpers.

Hunter is considered at-risk because of medical conditions, police said.

Anyone with information about where Hunter may be is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2800 or send a message on their Facebook page.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Rain soaks roadways as the latest winter storm pummels the region

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos