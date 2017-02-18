Police search for missing at-risk Clovis man

Clovis police are asking for help locating a missing man last seen on Wednesday at his home near Shaw and Villa avenues.
Donald Hunter, 83, is 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds. He was last seen by his neighbors around 8 a.m. driving his tan 2004 Jeep Wrangler. The Jeep has a Nebraska football team tire cover on the back and California license plate number 5JBL500 with chrome bumpers.
Hunter is considered at-risk because of medical conditions, police said.
Anyone with information about where Hunter may be is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2800 or send a message on their Facebook page.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
