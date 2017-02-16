Medi-Cal leader not speculating on repeal of the Affordable Care Act

0:27 Downtown Fresno car accident sends one to hospital Pause

2:07 Fresno State baseball team begins practice ahead of 2017 opener

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

1:03 Levee break floods miles of Tulare County farmland

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

0:47 Gunfire victim found in street near downtown Fresno

2:26 Funeral services for former Fresno City Council member Joe Williams

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation

1:08 Hanford High's Ryan Johnson, on comeback from ACL injury, signs with San Jose State