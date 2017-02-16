This toddler was wandering the streets, and no one knows who she is

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a toddler who was found wandering the streets alone near Abby Street and McKenzie Avenue.
The girl is approximately 2 years old, and can’t communicate with detectives due to her age.
A driver spotted her Thursday morning as she was about to walk onto McKenzie Avenue, and noticed no adults were nearby.
The driver then took her to a pediatric clinic in the neighborhood and called the police.
“If that citizen hadn’t stopped, the outcome could have been quite different,” Lt Rob Beckworth said.
Officers attempted to find adults responsible for the toddler by canvassing the neighborhood, but were unsuccessful. The girl is in the care of Child Protective Services.
Beckwith said police are now hoping someone will come forward to identify the girl.
“They’re exploring all reasons the child would have been on her own, some of which might not be the fault of the parents,” he said.
Anyone with information should call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.
