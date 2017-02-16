Valley businesses close up to support Day Without Immigrants protest

We are checking on Valley business participating Thursday in A Day Without Immigrants, a nationwide effort to show how critical they are to the economy and daily life.
Raizana Tea in downtown Fresno is participating in the protest.
Owners Pablo and Sol Orozco decided to close their shop and online tea selling business.
“We wanted to post a symbolic message there, both of us being immigrants from Mexico,” Pablo Orozco said.
A post on Raizana’s Instagram account explained the closure and noted that workers normally scheduled on that day will be paid.
We are immigrants and our business relies on immigrants. We wouldn’t be here without them and you. We want to let our guests know we will be closed today Thursday, Feb. 16th in support of “ A Day without Immigrants”. We will re-open Friday, Feb. 17th for our normal business hours. We did not want to burden our employees with financial hardship so any employees that were scheduled will be paid for their scheduled shift. We wholeheartedly appreciate and want to show our solidarity to everyone in this nation. Join us in this movement and show your support! We encourage all local businesses who serve and employ immigrants to follow suit if they can. Please spread the word-together we can make a difference! #ADayWithoutImmigrants #UnDiaSInmigrantes #NobanNoWall #california #fresno #downtownfresno #losangeles #washingtonDC
They have worked the same jobs many immigrants today are working and run a food-service business, a category that employs many immigrants, Orozco noted.
Sol Orozco came to the U.S. on a work visa and worked at a restaurant in upstate New York.
Pablo Orozo was born in Mexico but his mother was born in California. Her family came to the state as part of the bracero – or guest worker – program that filled a labor shortfall in agriculture. He and his family have worked in the fields in Gilroy and other areas.
Protests in the U.S. are expected in metropolitan areas such as Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, Houston, Chicago and New York. A Day Without Immigrants is a response to President Donald Trump, whose administration has pledged to increase the deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally.
The Orozcos are watching national conversation about immigrants and debate over policy under the Trump administration. It affects them because they run a business that relies on immigrants.
“Everything food-related is something that is greatly affected by those type of policies,” he said. “We usually don’t contribute to any kind of conversation (like this) but in this case we have a person connection being immigrants.”
In addition, taco truck Gerardos Tacos posted a video about it on its Facebook page. “Be advised that Gerardo’s tacos won’t be selling on the 16th of February for the reason to support the cause a day without immigrants.”
