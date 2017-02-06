What it’s like to go to the doctor if you’re both undocumented and LGBT in the Valley

2:24 Fulton Street project heading toward scheduled May completion Pause

0:57 Students compete at Saturday’s 35th annual Super Quiz in Fresno

1:41 Drivers struggle through flooded streets in northeast Fresno

0:43 At least 40 vehicles crash in dense fog on Highway 198

0:48 CHP officer gives details about chain-reaction crash on Highway 198

1:09 Neighbors jump to help stranded motorists in flooded northeast Fresno

0:23 Downpour leaves Herndon Avenue flooded

0:49 Downpour leaves cars stuck in northwest Fresno

4:59 Los Banos family have hope of ‘achieving the American Dream,’ Costa says