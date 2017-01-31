About 50 vehicles crash in dense fog on Highway 198

About 50 vehicles were involved in multiple crashes in dense fog on Highway 198 in Hanford and Lemoore on Tuesday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The vehicles collided between 12th and 16th avenues, said CHP Officer John Tyler. The initial crash was reported at the intersection of highways 198 and 41 in Lemoore.
Drivers were going too fast in the fog, Tyler said.
No further information was immediately available.
The first crash was reported at 7:22 a.m. at highways 198 and 41 and involved a vehicle and semi tractor-trailer, according to the CHP website. The website lists numerous separate crash sites along Highway 198 and also on the 14th Avenue onramp to westbound Highway 198.
Traffic is moving on Highway 198 in the Hanford area as of 10:20 a.m., but traffic in each direction is being led by CHP pace cars.
This story will be updated.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
