Hundreds protest at Fresno airport against Trump’s immigrant ban

Hundreds of protesters at Fresno Yosemite International Airport joined thousands of others across the nation Sunday to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration order.
A large crowd of protesters gathered at Peach and McKinley avenues Sunday evening, waiving signs and chanting in support of immigrants and in opposition to the president’s order banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries. The protesters waved a variety of signs, including “Refugees make America,” “No Ban, No Wall,” and even “Impeach Trump.”
The crowd then marched to outside the main terminal at the airport, where the protest continued.
This story will be updated.
