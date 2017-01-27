Local

January 27, 2017 12:45 PM

Demonstrators protest Mayor Brand’s stance to keep Fresno from becoming a sanctuary city

By Andrea Castillo

More than 100 people are demonstrating at Fresno City Hall at midday Friday to protest Mayor Lee Brand’s declaring Fresno will not become a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants.

In a meeting with The Bee’s editorial board earlier this week, Brand said he wanted to keep the city out of the national debate over undocumented immigrants and immigration. Brand said he did not want to jeopardize federal funds that the city needs for public works projects. President Trump has vowed to crack down on cities that harbor undocumented people.

