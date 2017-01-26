Caruthers Elementary student treated after testing positive for tuberculosis

A student at Caruthers Elementary School is being treated after testing positive for tuberculosis, the Fresno County Health Department reported Thursday.
Health Officer Dr. Ken Bird said the student, whom he could not identify by age or sex for privacy reasons, was diagnosed at the end of December during a routine test. The student was not ill with the disease.
The student was pulled out of school and treatment was initiated. The student, who was started on a regimen of four antibiotics, was allowed to return to school once it was determined that they were not infectious. Bird said the student will received medication for six months.
About 55 other students and staff who were in contact with the student are also undergoing testing.
