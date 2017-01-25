Lemoore naval base prepares for arrival of F-35C fighter jets

The first F-35C fighter jets to be based at Lemoore Naval Air Station are due to arrive Wednesday afternoon, making Lemoore the first naval air base in the country to get the new fighter jet.
Vice Adm. Mike Shoemaker, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet naval air forces, will be among those watching and is scheduled to speak at the arrival ceremony.
Lemoore is the West Coast air base of the Navy, from which combat squadrons are deployed to aircraft carriers in the Pacific and Indian oceans.
Until now, all Navy versions of the new jet – the Air Force and Marines have other versions – have been based in Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, where pilots have trained.
The F-35C’s will be assigned to the VFA-125 squadron, which was reactivated Jan. 12, the Navy said.
The squadron will serve as the West Coast fleet replacement squadron for the F-35C, also known as the F-35C Lightning II. A fleet replacement squadron trains pilots and personnel as opposed to being deployed.
A total of four F-35C jet fighters are arriving Wednesday. But when fully equipped, the fleet replacement squadron will have 30. It’s unknown when the squadron will be at full strength.
But by 2025 there are supposed to be 100 F-35C aircraft assigned to Lemoore.
To get ready for the jet fighters, “we have built an addition to one of our hangars and completely renovated the spaces to facilitate a modern and efficient workspace,” said Lt. Cmdr. Greg Raelson, Lemoore Naval Air Station spokesman.
Including active duty military and their families, about 1,500 people will be coming to Lemoore, he said.
At full strength, the squadron is forecast to bring an estimated $36 million annual payroll to the region, said John Lehn, CEO of the Kings County Economic Development Corp.
The F-35C is a single-seat fighter aircraft designed to replace the legacy F/A-18 Hornet. The last Hornet jet flew assigned to Lemoore flew off last year.
As the new jets are deployed on aircraft carriers, air wings will consist of the F-35C, the F/A-18E/F Super Hornets and other aircraft including unmanned drones.
The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program is making the jets for three branches of the military – Air Force, Navy and Marines. The first test flight took place in December 2006 at the Lockheed Martin manufacturing plant in Fort Worth, Texas.
The F-35C variant, as it’s called, is designed for landing and takeoff from aircraft carriers, so it has larger wings and more robust landing gear. The first carrier landing occurred in November 2014.
The Joint Strike Fighter program has been criticized for its high cost of $367 billion, or about $108 million per aircraft, according to a news story by the Star-Telegram in Fort Worth. And President Donald Trump voiced misgivings about its cost during the presidential campaign.
More than 200 F-35s have been delivered to the military as well as five international partners and two foreign military sales customers, according to Mike Johnson, Lockheed Martin F-35 spokesman.
The current program calls for more than 3,100 F-35s to be manufactured.
Last year, the company delivered 46 jet fighters and is scheduled to deliver 66 this year. It will ramp up to about 120 jets per year by 2020.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
