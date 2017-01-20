Fresno County woman confirmed as first local Zika case through sexual contact

A woman in Fresno County is the first person confirmed to have contracted the Zika virus through sexual transmission, county health officials said Friday.
The public health department said the unidentified woman got the virus while traveling.
The virus is transmitted to humans primarily through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. But Zika can also be spread through unprotected sex with a person who has the virus.
Most people who get the virus do not get ill. But infection during pregnancy can cause a serious defect in the brain of a developing fetus called microcephaly, as well as other significant birth defects.
