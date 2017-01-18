Woman dies from flu-related illness in Fresno County, first such death this season

An unidentified woman has become the first flu-related death in Fresno County this influenza season, the county Department of Public Health announced Wednesday morning.
So far this flue season, 44 people have died nationwide from flu-related illnesses, the health department said. County health officials encourage vaccinations for everyone over the age of six months.
“This tragic, untimely death reminds us that we all must take action to prevent infection with influenza,” said Dr. Ken Bird, county health officer.
The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus. Serious impacts can require hospitalization; in extreme cases, a person can die from the flu.
The county is offering vaccinations for $6. Medi-Cal for chidren and Medicare Part B are accepted. Vaccines are also available at doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies and vaccination events. To find where to get vaccinated, go online to www.flu.gov.
For more information about the flu, contact the county’s immunization program at 559-600-3550 or go to the county's public health website.
