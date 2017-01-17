Local

January 17, 2017 10:10 PM

Fatal accident involving a semi-truck closes roads in Tulare County

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

A fatal collision involving a semi-truck occurred Tuesday night in Tulare County, shutting down roads, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

Just before 8 p.m., a semi-truck and another vehicle were involved in the collision on Oakmore Street and Cartmill Avenue just outside of Tulare. CHP said debris and car parts littered the road and the fire department was called for a fire in one of the vehicles.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oakmore Street was closed between Prosperity Avenue and Oakdale Avenue, the CHP said. Cartmill Avenue also was closed at Lover’s Lane.

It was not immediately known how many people were involved or how many died in the crash.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

