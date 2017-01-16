Amtrak considering adding another Fresno-Sacramento trip

The authority that runs the Amtrak San Joaquin rail line is considering adding more service between Fresno and Sacramento and wants to hear from the public about it.
Currently, there are two daily round trips between Bakersfield and Sacramento and five daily round trips between Bakersfield and Oakland. All of the trains include central San Joaquin Valley stops.
The San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority says it’s considering adding a Sacramento Morning Express that would originate in Fresno and arrive in Sacramento around 8 a.m.
Before it does that, the SJJPA wants to hear from the public. It’s asking riders where they are likely to begin their trip, what area in Sacramento they prefer to visit, how frequently they visit Sacramento, and what times would work best for arriving and departing Sacramento.
SJJPA said it will use the results of the survey to guide any schedule changes it makes. To fill out the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/KGB7GKZ.
Comments