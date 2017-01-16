Amtrak considering adding another Fresno-Sacramento trip

3:13 Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child Pause

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings

1:02 Fresno protesters decry 'Obamacare' repeal promised by Republicans

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it

0:35 San Joaquin River on the rise

0:55 Snowmelt fills Bass Lake

0:25 Giant sequoia famous for 'drive-thru' hole in trunk topples in California storm

2:03 Fresno State beats Boise State | basketball recap