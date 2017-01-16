Thousands join Fresno march to remember Martin Luther King Jr.

Thousands of people – the largest crowd ever – marched through downtown Fresno Monday for the 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. remembrance march in honor of the late civil rights leader.
Organizers estimated the crowd at about 4,000, which included a large contingent of high school students from around the state who were in town for the YMCA California Youth and Government conference and who joined the march as part of the program’s social responsibility initiative. Some students brought signs with them asking for an end to violence, war and hatred.
The group, which models the state government, was in Fresno for the weekend conference and the MLK march was a way for them to get engaged in support of social issues, said Jennifer Prouhet, senior director of marketing and business development for the program.
“They are marching together in unity for each other and for the Fresno community,” Prouhet said.
The event also highlighted the transition from President Barack Obama, the nation’s first African-American president, to President-elect Donald Trump, as well as the divisions created during the elections. Several speakers promoted hope and inclusion and urged participants to not be afraid, despite attacks by Trump on immigrants and Muslims.
A commemoration event for King was held in the Fresno Convention Center following a march through downtown Fresno streets.
