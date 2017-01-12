Move that big RV: Fresno toughens street parking ordinance

Woe to the owners of those big RVs parked on a Fresno street for days because there’s no room in the driveway.
The Fresno City Council gave final approval Thursday to an ordinance that limits to 24 hours a week how long a recreational vehicle longer than 18 feet can be parked on any city street. The law also applies to tractor-trailer rigs or trailers.
The ordinance was proposed last month by District 2 Councilman Steve Brandau representing northwest Fresno and District 3 Councilman Paul Caprioglio in east-central Fresno.
“Citizens regularly call council district offices and the parking services department regarding oversized vehicles parked in their neighborhoods,” city parking manager Del Estabrooke said in a memo to the council.
“Really for me (it’s about) 18-wheelers that park in northwest Fresno,” Brandau said. “Constant complaints.”
The problems aren’t limited to RVs and truck-trailer rigs. Estabrooke said complaints include “trailers, campers, farm machinery, boats and construction equipment,” Estabrooke wrote. Besides blocking the line of sight to the street for neighbors to back out of driveways, some residents are bothered when vehicles are parked for extended periods of time.
“Bona fide guests of a resident may park a recreational vehicle or trailer on the street in front of the host’s residence for a period of seven days” if the host notifies the city’s parking department.
And just moving the RV across or down the street won’t pass the city’s muster. An RV “will be in violation of this ordinance if left parked or standing on a street or alley within 1,000 feet of the same location after 24 hours.”
Even tougher rules will apply to wrecked, abandoned or inoperable vehicles on public property or in a public right of way. If a car is temporarily broken down for four hours or less it won’t be considered inoperable.
The city’s parking department or Police Department can have a vehicle towed if parked in violation of the ordinance. The fine for a citation under the ordinance is $108, Estabrooke said.
The change to the law takes effect in 31 days.
Firefighting safety
Also Thursday, Fresno Fire Chief Kerri Donis presented a report to the council on steps her department has taken since in the past year to improve safety and training in the wake of a March 2015 blaze on Cortland Avenue in which Capt. Pete Dern fell through a roof into a flaming garage and suffered severe burns.
The City Council made a mid-year budget adjustment to Fresno’s 2015-16 budget, adding $1.5 million for better safety, training and oversight. About $200,000 of that was for training, while the rest went to hiring a new deputy chief, four new training officers, three new battalion chiefs, and a storekeeper for firefighters’ personal safety gear.
The ultimate goal is that everybody goes home at the end of the day and they have a quality of life at the end of their career.
Fresno Fire Department Chief Kerri Donis
Part of the training has involved working to instill a change in culture, assuring incident commanders fully assess the risks of a fire and that firefighters “button up” in their personal protective gear and “slow down” to assure safety.
“I think there was a tendency to put ourselves in harm’s way at all costs just to put a fire out,” Donis said. “The ultimate goal is that everybody goes home at the end of the day and they have a quality of life at the end of their career.”
“If it takes 10 seconds longer to get there, so be it,” she added. “If it takes 15 seconds longer to get there, so be it.”
A Serious Accident Review Team (SART) convened by Donis in the months after the March 2015 fire issued a 274-page investigation report in January 2016 that was critical of the firefighters’ practices, including not doing a thorough assessment of the risks and displaying lax attitudes about the use of safety gear.
An inspection of Dern’s gear indicated he was not wearing his protective gloves and that his helmet was not strapped on .
After falling through the roof, Dern was engulfed in flames for more than 90 seconds. He suffered second- and third-degree burns on 70 percent of his body. The incident and his long rehabilitation received national attention. Dern spent 164 days in the burn unit at Community Regional Medical Center.
Councilman Garry Bredefeld praised Donis “for doing the right thing and opening yourself up to criticism.”
“You have taken a tragedy and turned it into something that will benefit your department and many others,” Bredefeld added.
The SART report included more than 160 separate recommendations. So far, Donis said, 30 have been completed, and another 83 are in the department’s procedural pipeline. More than 50 others are in a queue, prioritized on factors including risk, schedule and cost.
“The Cortland Incident forever changed the FFD, resulting in inspired and improved safety practices,” Donis reported to the council. “The department is steadfast in the commitment” to put the SART recommendations in place.
This story will be updated.
Tim Sheehan: 559-441-6319, @TimSheehanNews
