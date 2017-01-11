Martin Luther King Jr. Events

▪ West Fresno Ministerial Alliance breakfast: 6:30-8:30 a.m. Jan. 12, Westside Church of God, 1422 W. California Ave., 559-213-5925, $25.
▪ Opening Garlanding Ceremony: 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Jan. 13, Fresno County Courthouse Park at MLK bust, 1100 Van Ness Ave., 559-435-2212.
▪ Award reception honoring awardees for outstanding community service: 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 13, Fresno City Hall, Second Floor, 2600 Fresno St., 559-301-5466.
▪ Community breakfast with keynote speaker Mary Castro, wife of Fresno State President Joseph Castro: 9 a.m. Jan. 14, Clovis Veterans Memorial Building, 453 Hughes Ave., Clovis, 559-324-2476, $5 with canned food donation.
▪ Candlelight vigil: 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 15, Fresno City Hall, 2600 Fresno St.
▪ Gospel celebration: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 15, Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N. Douty St., Hanford, www.facebook.com/events/729450863871953, $15.
▪ Thematic Exploration Program: 2 p.m. Jan. 15, California Veterans Home, 2811 W. California Ave., 559-512-9836. The program focuses on King’s life as a pastor and his work, with guest speakers.
▪ MLK march: 10:15 a.m. Jan. 16, gather at Fresno City Hall, 2600 Fresno St., 559-284-6420, 559-940-2159.
▪ Commemoration program: 11 a.m. Jan. 16, Fresno Convention Center, 848 M St.
▪ Day of Service: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 16, Visalia Rescue Mission, 741 N. Santa Fe St., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/390862937931049.
▪ March and program: March begins at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 16 at Boys & Girls Club of the Sequoias, 215 W. Tulare Ave., Visalia. March will go down Main Street and then back to the club where the program will begin at 11:45 a.m. with guest speakers and club member performances. The theme is “Coming Together.” 559-592-4074.
▪ Celebration and reception: “Remembering and Renewing King’s Dream for Peace: Millennials’ Voices and Perspectives,” 3:45-9 p.m. Jan. 20, Fresno Pacific University Special Events Center, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., 559-453-4631. Reception begins at 3:45 p.m., main event at 5 p.m.
