Chaffee Zoo credits public for successful 2016, says more projects to come

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is celebrating a successful year after visitors set record-breaking numbers in 2016.
The zoo announced Tuesday a 19 percent increase in public attendance for 2016, with February seeing the most visitors. The zoo saw a 100 percent increase in attendance for that month compared to the previous year.
Annual memberships also increased by 10 percent, with 43,943 household subscriptions at the end of 2016. Attendance to the zoo came from 29 countries and all 50 states.
Much of the attraction is credited in part to the new African Adventure exhibit and the support the zoo has received through Measure Z. Phase two of the African Adventure exhibit will take shape soon and is expected to bring hippos and crocodiles to Fresno.
The zoo said even more projects are upcoming, including an expansion of the Dino Dig exhibit and a water play area for children. Another project — an Asian exhibit — will feature space for Malayan tigers and sloth bears.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments