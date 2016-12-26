Teens save 3 men from drowning in Kings County canal near Highway 41

Two young women saved the lives of three men Monday afternoon after one of them saw a vehicle crash into a canal through their rear view mirror near Highway 41 and Newton Avenue.
California Highway Patrol said around 4:19 p.m., Goleta residents Emily Elmrick and Sydney Antles, both 19, were traveling to Fresno on Highway 41 when they saw a pickup truck submerge into the water and flip upside down.
Without hesitation, Antles said she dove into the cold water to save the drowning men while Elmerick called 911.
The women told officials that six to seven other witnesses pulled over and jumped into the water to help flip over the truck. Together they pulled out the two passengers and worked to rescue the driver, who was pinned inside the truck, said authorities.
By the time authorities arrived, CHP said, the victims were above water. The unidentified men suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.
CHP said if it wasn’t for the courage of these women, the victims would have died.
Both woman are students at University of California, Santa Barbara. Antles, the diver, told officials she is a journalism major at the university.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments