Fresno bus rider hospitalized after e-cigarette bursts into flames in his pocket

A man was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center Wednesday afternoon after his e-cigarette apparently exploded in his pocket while he was riding a Fresno FAX bus.
The incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. as the man was near Tuolumne and P streets in Downtown Fresno. Witnesses on the bus said the man was trying use the device while riding the bus when the driver admonished him to stop. The man then put the device in his pocket and it malfunctioned and burst into flames. The witnesses said the man jumped from his seat screaming for help.
Fresno Fire Department spokesman Hector Vasquez said the victim was conscious and alert at the hospital and the extent of his injuries was being assessed.
