December 20, 2016 4:50 PM

Flames gut northwest Fresno home

The Fresno Bee

Fresno firefighters are mopping up after responding Tuesday to a fully involved house on fire reported at 2555 Bluff Avenue in northwest Fresno.

Smoke from the three-alarm fire, near Alluvial Avenue and Van Ness Boulevard, could be seen from a wide area of northwest Fresno Tuesday afternoon.

More than 50 firefighters were dispatched to the fire, and crews were spraying water onto the flaming structure from ladder trucks extended high above the fire.

This story will be updated.

