Flames gut northwest Fresno home

Fresno firefighters are mopping up after responding Tuesday to a fully involved house on fire reported at 2555 Bluff Avenue in northwest Fresno.
Smoke from the three-alarm fire, near Alluvial Avenue and Van Ness Boulevard, could be seen from a wide area of northwest Fresno Tuesday afternoon.
Update:W Bluff Fire, fire has gone to 3rd alarm over 50 FFs on scene.No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/U7tolPLkll— Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) December 21, 2016
More than 50 firefighters were dispatched to the fire, and crews were spraying water onto the flaming structure from ladder trucks extended high above the fire.
This story will be updated.
Update:W Bluff fire, fire is knocked down. Crews are in overhaul mode mopping up extensive hot spots. pic.twitter.com/zceMQQJ9mf— Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) December 21, 2016
