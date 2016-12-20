Fire causes extensive damage to Livingstone’s restaurant in Tower

Fire caused extensive damage to longtime Tower District restaurant Livingstone’s early Tuesday morning.
Fire officials say the blaze broke out overnight at the business on Fern Avenue near Wishon Avenue. Fire trucks arrived on scene at 5:13, and encountered heavy smoke roiling from the building. It took the 27 fighterfighers about 35 minutes to bring the blaze under control, according to spokesman Hector Vasquez. There is extensive damage inside the business, and Vasquez said the cause is under investigation, although there was a possibility that a Christmas tree near the front entrance may have played a role in the fire. It was too soon to estimate the amount of financial damage caused by the blaze.
The restaurant is a Tower District cornerstone that has been open since the mid-1980s, when it supplanted Our Town restaurant,which previously occupied the space.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments