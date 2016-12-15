More firepower, horsepower approved for Fresno police

Fresno police officers will be getting more firepower and more horsepower under a pair of purchase contracts approved Thursday by the Fresno City Council for new patrol rifles and new patrol vehicles.
The council approved an urgency request from the police department to buy 270 Colt Manufacturing patrol rifles that will be issued to uniformed officers. The cost is expected to be $325,000 – about $1,200 per rifle.
The purchase is needed because of a growing number of “mass casualty” or “active shooter” cases as well as ambush-style attacks on police officers across the country, Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer told the City Council. Cases like those in San Bernardino, Dallas, Ohio and other places prompted the department to review its own weapons needs.
Dyer said the rifles are semiautomatic models similar to AR-15 assault rifles. The department already has some of the guns in service, but the new purchase is needed to make sure every officer has one if needed.
Several residents made impassioned pleas to the council to reject Dyer’s request, arguing that the purchase represented an increased “militarization” of the police department.
“This isn’t Iraq. This isn’t Afghanistan,” said David Sasser. He said he believes police officers “can subdue the typical gangbanger with their pistol or the AR-15s they already have in their patrol vehicles.”
Tamika Thomas said she believes the city needs to focus more on building trust between the community and police rather than providing more powerful rifles. “I have a 10-year-old at home who is afraid of the police,” she said. “It should not be that way.”
“These are war weapons, not community weapons,” Thomas added.
Dyer was just as passionate in his assertion of the need for the rifles. “The cold reality in our nation today is this is a different society that we live in,” he said. He noted that mass shootings have been carried out by assailants with assault rifles, in addition to ambush shootings of police officers in Palm Springs, Dallas and other communities.
“We’re coming across gang members every week who are equipped with assault rifles doing drive-by shootings. We want our officers to confront them with a handgun?” Dyer asked. “We live in perilous times, and officers deserve the equipment to protect themselves and our citizens.”
The council also approved a $1.8 million contract with Swanson Fahrney Ford in Selma to buy 60 new patrol vehicles to replace police cars that have reached the end of their useful life. The city will pay a little over $1.8 million for the Ford Police Interceptor SUVs.
“Replacement of these patrol units is critical for the police department to effectively and efficiently provide public safety services,” wrote Tim Olday, the city’s public safety fleet manager, in a staff recommendation to the City Council.
“In prior years, budget constraints have required the life span of patrol units to be extended from five years up to seven years and more,” Olday added. “Improvements in vehicle technology have helped to lengthen the lifespan; however, the department is still in need of replacing nearly one-third of its fleet, which is nine years or older. … These units have far surpassed the typical cost-effective life cycle of a normal patrol unit.”
Once the city takes delivery of the vehicles, they’ll be equipped with an array of needed gear including computers, emergency equipment, decals, police radios, cages and prisoner transport seats.
The 2017 Ford Interceptor Utility, based on the Ford Explorer SUV, comes standard with all-wheel drive and a 3.7-liter V6 engine capable of churning out 304 horsepower with a top speed of 131 mph. It can achieve fuel mileage of 15 miles per gallon on city streets or 20 miles per gallon on highways.
Dyer said Fresno is opting for SUVs instead of sedans because they offer less cramped quarters as the department staffs its patrol units with two officers.
Tim Sheehan: 559-441-6319, @TimSheehanNews
Comments