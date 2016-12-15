Little lion warrior learning his place in the pride

1:02 Burglar steals purse from car in Fresno parking lot Pause

2:08 Investigation into accidental shooting of Fresno County sheriff's deputy

2:36 Christmas Tree Lane walkers sing, admit being mostly nice

2:46 Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent

2:15 Department of Labor: 'Overtime - it’s about time'

3:01 Strathmore wins CIF Southern California Regional Division 6-A bowl

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

1:01 How holiday music may help your health

2:43 Meet the adorable Victor E., Fresno State's real-life bulldog mascot