Newly restored ceiling falls at Hanford Fox Theatre, and Brothers Osborne improvise

The Brothers Osborne country music duo improvised Saturday night, taking their show on top of their tour bus after a ceiling panel fell on the stage at the Hanford Fox Theatre, The Hanford Sentinel reported.
Last night's bus jams. pic.twitter.com/L3rcYubApB— Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) December 11, 2016
The Sentinel said no one was injured Saturday night. No other details about the crash were immediately available, but the historic theater reopened in September after a two-year restoration that cost nearly $4 million, largely done because of a ceiling collapse.
The Brothers Osborne reportedly played a 30-minute set in the rain on top of the tour bus.
They have some experience with falling ceiling tiles – Taste of Country reported that the duo of TJ and John Osborne ended a show early after a portion of the ceiling fell on the stage during a Nov. 27 concert in Boise, Idaho.
British singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas, the wife of John Osborne, turned to Twitter to praise the improvisation. “Best acoustic show I’ve ever gotten to be a part of,” she wrote on her Twitter post. And fans praised the stars for their perseverance.
These dudes are cool, & the real deal https://t.co/293Wi7sNiA— Sarah (@sarahkatbeee) December 11, 2016
This story will be updated.
