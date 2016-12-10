After Oakland warehouse fire, Fresno asks: Could it happen here?

0:20 Police investigate report of multiple shooting victims in downtown Fresno Pause

1:31 Wife of Sanger lawyer describes raid of their home. About a month later, she was dead.

0:36 Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting

2:41 Selma goes for two but comes up empty

2:15 Department of Labor: 'Overtime - it’s about time'

1:32 Eye on Education: Fresno girls code for Hour of Code

1:53 Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting

1:38 Fresno State men's basketball highlights vs Menlo

1:19 Fresno church celebrates its 100-year history