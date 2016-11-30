It’s no shot in the dark: Large laser tag business moving to Clovis mall

1:19 Fresno police catch suspect after pit bull shot Pause

1:53 Dry well at East Porterville church helped pastor identify with drought-stricken community

2:42 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued

2:41 Feeding groups hurt meal numbers at Poverello House

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

1:26 Eye on Education: What does Prop. 58 mean for Fresno schools?