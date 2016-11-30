He wanted to send puppies across the country. Through the mail. That’s illegal.

1:19 Fresno police catch suspect after pit bull shot Pause

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

2:42 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued

0:56 Sheriff's spokesman on the loss of Sgt. Rod Lucas: 'A numb feeling ... disbelief'

2:04 Respects paid to Fresno County Sheriff's Sgt. Rod Lucas

0:43 Families play in new snow Sunday at Shaver Lake

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard