Body of missing hiker found in Sequoia National Park

The body of a missing Phoenix man who had gone hiking in Sequoia National Park was found by Monday by searchers looking for him.
Vince Scalise, 41, had gone hiking up the Kaweah River’s Middle Fork Trailhead on Nov. 18. He was supposed to return last Wednesday from camping at Panther Creek.
His body was discovered at the junction of the creek and the middle fork of the river.
The Tulare County coroner will determine the cause of death.
Camping in the past week would have required proper gear. The area received stormy weather, with snow falling at higher elevations and overnight temperatures falling below freezing.
Searchers from Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, Yosemite National Park and Yosemite search-and-rescue dog teams were involved in the hunt for Scalise.
Anyone who may have come across Scalise or was in the area where he was camping should call the Park Service at 559-565-3195.
