November 28, 2016 1:12 PM

Fresno Islamic Cultural Center receives letter threatening Muslim genocide, praising Trump

By Andrea Castillo

The Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno received a chain letter Monday morning threatening genocide against Muslims and praising President-elect Donald Trump.

The same letter was sent to at least three mosques in Southern California. It is addressed to “the children of Satan” and says that Trump will do to Muslims what Hitler did to Jews. It is signed by “Americans for a Better Way.”

Director Reza Nekumanesh said the letter came in the mail with a post office stamp from Santa Clarita. On the envelope, the sender has a Muslim name and a Fresno address. Nekumanesh thinks the name and address are fake.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations reported that the letters were sent to the Islamic Center of Long Beach, the Islamic Center of Claremont and the Evergreen Islamic Center in San Jose. The center has called for greater police protection at local mosques.

This story will be updated.

