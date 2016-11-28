100 evacuated in Corcoran when ammonia truck overturns

One hundred people in Corcoran have been evacuated Monday after an ammonia truck overturned and started leaking.
Kings County Fire Chief Clay Smith said the main valve on the ammonia tank has been shut, but a vent tube was still releasing ammonia as of about noon. The vent is designed to stop releasing gas after it reaches a certain pressure, he said.
The accident happened in the area of Whitley and Otis avenues. The evacuation warning went out about 11:20 a.m.
Smith said 100 people left the area and an evacuation center has been set up at a veterans hall. A bus was being dispatched to the nearby Amtrak station to move people there out of that area, he said. They are sheltering in place, he said.
Smith said two people breathed fumes but did not require a trip to the hospital. Ambulances are on scene, he said.
The Hanford Fire Department hazardous materials team is in Corcoran.
The overturned ammonia tank holds 4,000 gallons and had about 3,200 gallons in it, Smith said.
The evacuation area is in an area bounded by Chittenden, Hall, Gardner and Hanna avenues, Corcoran police said.
Corcoran High School tweeted that classes are continuing as normal but advised students not to travel east of Chase Avenue.
This story will be updated.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
Comments