Winter-like weekend storm drops rain and snow, and cold air will remain in Valley

An impressive storm system drenched much of the central San Joaquin Valley with rain over the weekend and dropped much-needed snow in the Sierra.
Much of the Valley was soaked over the weekend, and snow levels fell to around 3,500 feet in the foothills.
“It was our first, real significant winter system,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Barlow said.
An overall 0.77 inches of rain was recorded at the Fresno Air Terminal by Sunday.
In Madera County, half an inch of rain was recorded at the Madera Airport by Sunday.
The South Valley received less rain. Porterville had 0.06 by Sunday. The same was recorded for Visalia.
Rain could fall in the Valley on Monday, but mostly on the eastside, as the cold front brushes the area. More snow will fall in the high mountains, Barlow said.
After Monday, rain moves out of the forecast. The weather story will be below-normal temperatures. Highs for the week will be only in the 50s; by Friday night, the thermometer could drop to below freezing, Barlow said.
Fog is predicted to form Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
