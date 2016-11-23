There’s a new watcher overhead: Sheriff’s office flies drone with video camera

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued Pause

1:42 One of Fresno State football's worst seasons ever coming to an end

0:51 Thanksgiving 2016 by the numbers

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

0:58 Liquor store clerk struggles with armed robber

1:26 Best Buy at Fresno's River Park rehearses for Black Friday crush

1:12 Fresno County law officers: Don't drive when drunk, or high on weed

1:01 Coalinga City Council considers plan to grow pot in closed prison

1:48 What you need to know about advance parole for unauthorized immigrants