Holiday events: Community parades, tree lightings and more

Clovis Festival of Lights: 6-10 p.m. daily Nov. 25-Dec. 31, Ladera Ranch, 3116 Indianapolis Ave., Clovis, 559-977-2820, www.clovisfestivaloflights.org.
Global Winter Wonderland: 5-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 5-10 p.m. Sundays Nov. 25-Dec. 11, nightly 5-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 5-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays Dec. 16-Jan. 2, 5-11 p.m. Jan. 6 and 5-10 p.m. Jan. 7-8, Tulare County Fairgrounds, 620 S. K St., Tulare, www.globalwonderland.com, $12-$41.
ZooLights: 5-8 p.m. Fridays-Sundays Nov. 25-11, 5-8 p.m. nightly Dec. 16-23 and Dec. 26-30, Fresno Chaffee Zoo, 894 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, 559-498-5910, www.fresnochaffeezoo.org, $5-$9.
Christmas Tree Lane: 6-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 6-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Dec. 3-25, Van Ness Avenue, www.christmastreelane.com. Walking nights are Dec. 3 and 13.
Friday
Hanford Christmas Parade: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 25, downtown Hanford, 559-582-0483.
Kingsburg Julgransfest Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 25, Draper Street, www.facebook.com/events/1808594559419993.
Saturday
25th Bass Lake Christmas Tree Lighting & Parade of Lights: 4-8 p.m. Nov. 26, The Pines Resort, 54432 Road 432, Bass Lake, 800-350-7463, www.basslake.com/events/bass-lake/25th-annual-christmas-tree-lighting-ceremony-parade-of-lights.aspx?categoryimagno=.
Reedley Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 26, downtown Reedley, www.facebook.com/events/1158205404266396. Meet at Pioneer Park at 5 p.m. to sing carols from the park to the tree.
Shaver Lake Community Tree Lighting Ceremony: 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 26, Shaver Lake Village Hotel, 42135 Tollhouse Road, www.facebook.com/events/924142497687692.
Tenaya Lodge Tree Lighting and Toy Drive: 6 p.m. Nov. 26, 1122 Highway 41, Fish Camp, www.tenayalodge.com/things-to-do/events.
Sunday
Visalia Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 27, Lincoln Oval Park, Court Street and Second Avenue, Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/353272428352094.
Monday
Visalia Candy Cane Lane Parade – A Storybook Christmas: 7 p.m. Nov. 28, Main Street from Liberty to Conyer streets, downtownvisalia.com/explore/event-overview/candy-cane-lane-parade.
Tuesday
Caruthers Christmas parade and photos with Santa: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 , Caruthers Fairgrounds, 13599 S. Raider Ave., www.facebook.com/events/1768125810127215.
December
Madera Candlelight Christmas and Parade: 6 p.m. Dec. 1, begins at A Street and ends at C Street, maderachamber.com.
Porterville Children’s Christmas Parade: 7 p.m. Dec. 1, Main Street from Morton to Olive avenues, 559-784-7502, www.portervillechamber.org/childrens-christmas-parade.
Reedley Electrical Farm Equipment Parade: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, downtown Reedley, 559-638-5484.
Exeter Christmas Parade: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2, downtown, 559-562-5262.
Chowchilla Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Veterans Memorial Park, 600 Robertson Blvd.
Clovis Children’s Electric Christmas Parade: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Old Town Clovis, www.facebook.com/events/1362691253741506.
Fowler Christmas Tree lighting: 2 p.m.-dusk, Dec. 3, Merced Street between Sixth and Seventh streets, 559-834-5486. Santa arrives at 3 p.m.
Fresno Christmas Parade: 11 a.m. Dec. 3, downtown Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1799560943656306. Parade begins at 3 p.m. and Christmas tree lighting will follow.
Lemoore Christmas Parade: 6 p.m. Dec. 3, D Street, 559-924-6101.
Merced Hometown Christmas Parade: 11 a.m. Dec. 3, Main Street, G to O streets, www.mercedchristmasparade.com.
Oakhurst Christmas Tree lighting: 5 p.m. Dec. 3, Highway 41 and Road 426, 559-683-4636, www.facebook.com/events/784687988301088.
Selma Christmas Tree Lighting and arrival of Santa: 5 p.m. Dec. 3, downtown, 559-891-2235.
Kerman Pageantry of Light – A Disney Christmas: 6 p.m. Dec. 10, Madera Avenue, C to G streets, kermanchamber.org/christmas-parade.
London Christmas Parade: 1 p.m. Dec. 10, 37835 Kate Rd. in community of London in Tulare County, www.facebook.com/Library4London.
Sanger Toyland Parade: 11 a.m. Dec. 11, downtown Sanger, 559-875-4575.
Trek to Nation’s Christmas Tree: 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11, base of the General Grant Tree in Sequoia Kings Canyon National Park, 559-875-4575, sangerchamber@gmail.com.
