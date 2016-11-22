Fresno State poetry graduate student killed in crash on Highway 99

A Fresno State graduate student and teaching associate was identified Tuesday as the driver killed Sunday night in a two-car wreck on Highway 99 in downtown Fresno.
Mireyda Barraza Martinez, 29, was enrolled in the master’s of fine arts creative writing program, according to the university. She also taught poetry classes, and worked as a graduate assistant in the Laureate Lab Visual Wordlist Studio with U.S. Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera.
According to the CHP, Martinez was headed north on Highway 99 in a 1997 Acura. As she approached Ventura Street around 6:45 p.m. Martinez lost control of the car, and it ran up an embankment. The Acura then headed across the traffic lanes and was broadsided by a 2008 Chevrolet.
Martinez sustained blunt-force injuries that led to her death, the CHP said.
Alcohol and drug use were not factors in the crash. It was raining when the crash occurred.
In a news release, Herrera called Martinez a “soulful, intelligent, brilliant poet.”
“This is a very tragic, painful loss, and I send my condolences to her family, friends and colleagues,” Herrera said. He got the news in Texas, where he was doing a poetry reading.
Martinez was from Porterville and was the daughter of farmworkers, according to Fresno State.
