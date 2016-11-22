How will a 74-year-old lotto winner spend the money? ‘Houses and whiskey’

Thomas Hanna, a 74-year-old from Clovis, won the largest California Lottery Fantasy 5 prize ever claimed: $762,087 before taxes. When asked what he would do with the winnings, he laughingly replied he would “invest in houses and lots of whiskey.”
Hanna and his wife correctly guessed 4-6-16-17-25 in the contest, which asks players to match five numbers from a field of 39. He bought his winning ticket on Oct. 28 for $1 at the 7-Eleven at 1170 North Clovis Ave. in Clovis.
The previous record payout for Fantasy 5 was $729,505, set in 1992.
The couple went on to say they will first pay off their house and car before making any investments.
It marked Hanna’s second win in the state Lottery. Two years ago the retiree won $10,000 in the Second Chance game.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
