Pot is legal now. You have questions. Here are some answers.

1:17 Can marijuana cure this young boy's deadly seizures? Pause

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

1:36 Clovis North vs Frontier

1:36 There are some strings attached to University High's renewed charter

0:48 Jeff Tedford is the new Fresno State head coach

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

1:50 Maná performs Latin Power tour at Save Mart Center

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:23 SWAT targets Strother Street gang in major sweep