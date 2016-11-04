Fresno County sheriff’s deputy accidentally shoots himself in leg

A Fresno County sheriff’s deputy was rushed to the hospital Friday afternoon after shooting himself in the leg in southeast Fresno.
The wound will not endanger the deputy’s life, said Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez. The police are investigating the incident because it occurred at East Church and South Gearhart avenues in the city of Fresno.
The deputy, who Gomez did not identify, was part of a team that was staging in the area about 1 p.m. before an enforcement operation was to start nearby. Gomez said the deputy was putting his firearm in a thigh holster when it discharged. Police, deputies and CHP officers sped to the industrial area where the incident occurred.
Friday’s incident follows the accidental shooting death Monday of sheriff’s Sgt. Rod Lucas. A bullet fired accidentally from a colleague’s gun struck Lucas in the chest. At a news conference Tuesday, Sheriff Margaret Mims said Lucas and a detective, who has not been identified, were discussing safety of backup weapons when the detective’s gun discharged.
Unlike Monday’s shooting, Gomez said it appeared the deputy was armed with his service weapon, which would be a Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun. The weapon remained on the floorboard of the deputy’s pickup truck after the shooting.
Asked about the weapon, Gomez said that unlike traditional semi-automatic pistols, the M&P, like the popular Glock semi-automatic pistols, does not have an external safety. Instead, the weapon uses a striker trigger.
According to the website thearmsguide.com , the trigger itself is a safety . Such weapons have been criticized on occasion. A Los Angeles Times report in 2015 disclosed that accidental discharges by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office deputies more than doubled – from 12 to 30 – after the department adopted the M&P.
