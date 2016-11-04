There’s a hepatitis A risk for anyone who ate strawberry food at 2 Tulare County restaurants

A voluntary national recall of frozen Egyptian strawberries has been issued because of the possibility of hepatitis A contamination at two restaurants in Tulare County.
They are Apple Annie’s restaurant in Tulare and Sanad Freeze restaurant in Earlimart.
Anyone who drank strawberry lemonade or ate waffles, pancakes or French toast with strawberry topping at Apple Annie’s from Oct. 24-28, or had strawberry ice cream at Sanad Freeze from Oct. 25-28, may have been exposed, the Tulare County Public Health Department said Friday.
Because of the potential for illness, anyone who has eaten the strawberries in the past two weeks could be offered a preventative vaccine called post-exposure prophylaxis, or PEP, said Dr. Karen Haught, the county’s public health officer.
“The vaccine must be administered within two weeks,” she said, unless the person is immune to hepatatis A, or had a previous infection or is positive for exposure in the past six months.
So far, there have been no local reports of hepatitis A from eating at the restaurants, the health department said.
Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease and the virus is commonly spread though food.
Symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice, joint pain, dark urine and pale stool. Illness occurs within 50 days of exposure and can range from mild illness lasting several weeks to serious illness lasting several months.
Anyone who may have consumed the strawberries should consult their healthcare provider or the health department to determine if they need a vaccination.
The Tulare County Environmental Health Division said all the strawberries have been destroyed.
For information, contact the Tulare County Public Health Department at 559-685-5720 or 559-471-7092 after 5 p.m. Go here for more information.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
