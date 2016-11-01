Hospital safety survey: Tulare Regional flunks; Clovis, Kaiser, Kaweah get top grade

0:29 Woman followed, thrown to ground in purse snatching caught on video Pause

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

1:35 Fresno Police Central District substation opens at Manchester Center

0:36 Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting

2:32 Fresno County sheriff's sergeant shot and killed

0:37 Young Syrian refugees enroll in Fresno Unified schools

1:09 Law enforcement procession escorts Fresno County sergeant to funeral home

0:47 Procession for Fresno County sheriff's deputy who died after accidental shooting

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest