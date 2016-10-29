Man riding bike struck, dragged by SUV on Herndon Avenue

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck and dragged by an SUV on Herndon Avenue in northwest Fresno on Saturday night, police said.
Lt. Mark Hudson said the 30-year-old man was riding south on Fruit Avenue and crossing the intersection when a Nissan SUV traveling east on Herndon Avenue struck him.
Hudson said the traffic light was green for the driver when he struck the man around 9 p.m.
The bicyclist was carried to the center of the busy intersection and the driver pulled over to alert police.
Hudson said the man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
