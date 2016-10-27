Man flees truck after four-vehicle accident in Fresno

One person was injured Thursday night in an accident involving four vehicles west of Highway 99. The man suspected of causing the accident left the scene.
Fresno police Lt. Stephen Viveros said a female suffered minor injuries and was being treated after complaining of pain following the chain reaction caused by a truck that didn’t stop in time as it traveled near at the intersection of Ashlan and Blythe avenues.
Viveros said the driver of a white Chevy pickup was traveling at a high speed when it did not stop and hit a vehicle that led to two other cars being hit around 10:15 p.m.
Slippery conditions from the rain could be a factor in the crash since it was sprinkling at the time, Viveros said. The driver of the pickup left the crash scene and drove onto a dirt field, where he fled on foot.
Viveros said police are trying to track down the driver and doesn’t believe the truck is stolen. Attempts were being made to contact the registered owner.
No witnesses other than the occupants of the vehicles were located. The suspect was last seen running north on Blythe Avenue.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
