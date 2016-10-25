Sexually transmitted diseases hit 20-year high in California

California’s rate of sexually transmitted diseases is at a 20-year high and the state is reporting STDs are increasing at a faster rate than the rest of the nation.
The state cites less condom use, an increase in sexual partners and barriers to care as reasons for the rising STD rates. Improved reporting of the diseases by public health agencies also could be a contributing factor.
The California Department of Public Health says cases of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia are up for the second year in a row. The report found an 11.6 percent increase in STDs from 2014, with a total of 249,224 reportable cases in California for 2015.
Fresno County ranked among the top three counties for syphilis and chlamydia. The county had the second-highest rate for syphilis and the the third-highest rate for chlamydia. San Francisco County ranked first for both diseases and also had the highest rate for gonorrhea.
This story will be updated.
County STD rates
Fresno
Chlamydia: 608.2
Gonorrhea: 180
Syphilis: 27.3
Kings
Chlamydia: 397.8
Gonorrhea: 114.8
Syphilis: 12.7
Madera
Chlamydia: 471.7
Gonorrhea: 101.9
Syphilis: 12.9
Tulare
Chlamydia: 464.5
Gonorrhea: 144.1
Syphilis: 5.2
California
Chlamydia: 486.1
Gonorrhea: 138.9
Syphilis: 12.5
*Rates are per 100,000 population
Source: California Department of Public Health
