Rush-hour crash on Highway 180 causes fire, injuries, traffic jam

A two-vehicle crash at the interchange of Highways 180 and 41 Friday night in Fresno left drivers with major injuries and both vehicles heavily damaged, including from fire.
According to the CHP’s online traffic incident report, the incident occurred at 5:38 p.m. in the midst of the evening commute.
Firefighters responding to the scene had to rescue one person out of one of the vehicles before it exploded, the CHP report said. That vehicle sustained major fire damage.
It took an hour for the CHP to reopen the roadway.
