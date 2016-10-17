Area leaders honor longtime Clovis Councilman Harry Armstrong

A Who’s Who of area politics and civic life gathered at Clovis City Hall Monday for a reception in honor of William “Harry” Armstrong, who is retiring after 46 years on the Clovis City Council.
Armstrong, dressed in a dark suit with a white rose in the lapel, sat in a wheelchair and greeted well wishers who streamed through the reception.
“This city ought to be called the City of Clovis, made by Armstrong,” said former Fresno County Supervisor Phil Larson.
Among the guests were Fresno County Supervisors Buddy Mendes and Debbie Poochigian, her husband 5th District Court of Appeal Justice Chuck Poochigian, former supervisor Bob Waterston, Fresno City Councilman Sal Quintero, Clovis Unified Superintendent Janet Young, Congressman Jim Costa, builder Leo Wilson and U.S. District Court Judge Anthony Ishii.
Armstrong, who turns 86 this month, first was elected to the City Council in 1970. During the past year he has battled pneumonia and complications related to the illness.
He has taken time off from council meetings with the council’s permission and has attended by teleconference.
On this Monday, however, Armstrong is present for a council meeting at which he will be honored for his long service.
Armstrong was influential statewide, serving as president of the California League of Cities and serving on transportation and water agencies during his tenure. He played key roles in bringing Highway 168 through Clovis and the measure that paid for the Clovis police and fire headquarters.
The City Council will consider a two-year seat for Armstrong’s replacement during Monday’s meeting. Armstrong won reelection to his 12th term in 2015. His council position was to expire in 2019.
Comments