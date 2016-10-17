1 dead, 1 wounded in overnight Visalia shooting

One man is dead and another wounded after a shooting early Monday morning in Visalia, police said.
Sgt. Kevin Kroeze said officers responding a shots-fired call at 12:09 a.m. found the victims in a vehicle near the gas pumps at the Flyers gas station at Ben Maddox Way and Mineral King Avenue, alongside Highway 198 in east Visalia.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The wounded man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.
No suspects have been identified, and no other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detective Andrew Swarthout at 559-713-4156 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP).
